"The Hills" Reboot Reveals June 24 Premiere Date In 1st Full-Length Trailer

"The Hills" are alive!

April 3, 2019
Yesterday, MTV dropped its first full-length trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings, giving fans of the mid-2000s reality hit their first glimpse of the upcoming reboot.

 

 

The minute-long clip features a rearranged version of the show's theme song, Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten," and relies heavily on old clips from the show's first go-round before revealing new footage of returning stars Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Jason Wahler, and Whitney Port--as well as new cast member Mischa Barton.

The preview also teases a reunion between Patridge and her ex, Justin Bobby, and reveals that the reboot will finally debut on MTV on June 24.

