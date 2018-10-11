Highland Arts Council To Celebrate 15th Anniversary Of Art In The Park

The Highland Arts Council is set to celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 15th annual Art in the Park event. The two-day outdoor juried exhibit and sale of works by professional artists, which brings 9,000 attendees annually, will be held October 13-14, 2018 at Lindendale Park in Highland, Ill. – just 30 miles east of St. Louis.

Free and open to the public, Art in the Park will feature original works in a wide range of art mediums, including: painting, clay, glass, drawing/pastels, fabric/fiber, wood, sculpture, photography, jewelry, graphics/printmaking and mixed media. Artwork will be exhibited and offered for sale in outdoor booths from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A VIP Preview Party will also be held Friday before the event on October 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“This family-friendly festival brings professional artwork to the community while providing music, food and fun for children and adults,” said Lynnette Schuepbach, the event chairperson and the president of the Highland Arts Council, the producer of Art in the Park. “We are pleased to be celebrating Art in the Park’s 15th successful year of showcasing the art culture of the region and the nation, and bringing this directly to the community of Highland.”

Throughout the weekend, nearly 70 artists will share their art and some will give demonstrations at their booths. This year, a total of $9,000 cash prizes will be awarded in 11 categories. In addition, the attendees will enjoy displays of youth art from talented students at local schools and participate in an interactive public art project that aims to tie the community together.

“We hope to not only promote artists over the course of the weekend, but also to inspire new artists and art enthusiasts,” said Schuepbach. “There aren’t many other places where kids can start their own art collections with just a few dollars.” The Art Gallery…Just for Kids allows any child up to the age of 18 to purchase artwork donated by exhibiting artists for $5. In addition, young artists can create their own art projects in the Kids Kreation area.

Attendees will also enjoy live entertainment and delicious food and drinks. They will also learn about the Art Walk through Highland. Lindendale Park is handicap accessible and parking is free.

About the Highland Arts Council

The Highland Arts Council, a 501(c)3 non-profit, actively promotes the arts in the community of Highland through a variety of activities and projects. The Highland Arts Council provides a showcase for local artists and an educational opportunity for many members of the community to enrich their appreciation of the arts. The Highland Arts Council is always looking for new and exciting ways to promote all areas of the arts as well as providing budding artists, both young and old, with new and creative ways to showcase their art. Donations to Highland Arts Council are tax deductible as a charitable donation. For more information about the Highland Arts Council, visit www.highlandartscouncil.org. Follow the Highland Arts Council on Facebook and Twitter.