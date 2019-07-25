Here's the Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In Every State

What's your favorite flavor?

July 25, 2019
Here are the results here of a study that found the most popular ice cream flavor in every state:

1.  Chocolate, 14 states.  Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

2.  Vanilla, 11 states.  Hawaii, Washington, California, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and New Hampshire.  And also Washington D.C.

3.  Brownie, 8 states.  Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts.

4.  Malt, six states.  Wyoming, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

5.  Strawberry, two states.  Alaska and Georgia.

6.  Oreo, two states.  Arkansas and Illinois.

7.  Cookie dough, two states.  Wisconsin and Michigan.

8.  Salted caramel, one state.  Montana.

9.  Coffee, one state.  Idaho.

10.  S'mores, one state.  Connecticut.

11.  Bourbon, one state.  Kentucky.

12.  Unicorn, which is vanilla ice cream mixed with food coloring and glitter, one state.  Nevada.

The study also found the trendiest flavors in the country are horchata, unicorn, sesame, salted caramel, and whiskey.  The flavors losing popularity are hazelnut, bacon, and honey. 

