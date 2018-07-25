Help Celebrate The Fourth Annual Bump Day

Today is #BumpDay! What to Expect, Cord Blood Registry, and the International Medical Corps are hosting the fourth annual #BumpDay.

From What To Expect:

Worldwide, more than 800 women die every day in childbirth or from pregnancy-related complications, and for every woman who dies, 20 to 30 more experience life-threatening complications. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2015, more than 303,000 women died during childbirth or pregnancy, most of them in developing countries.

There's no way around it: The statistics are grim. But we can change them. That's why What to Expect is proud to partner with International Medical Corps for the fourth annual #BumpDay — the only day that celebrates healthy bumps and pregnancies while highlighting the need for better maternal health care everywhere.

It’s easy to show your support: Simply snap a photo of your bump (or your bestie’s, or your sister’s…) and share it with the hashtag #BumpDay. You can also like the #BumpDay Facebook page or make a donation. And don’t forget to share your bump photo on Wednesday, July 25. Help us make #BumpDay bigger and better than ever this year!

