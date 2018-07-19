Heart-Attack Rates for Pregnant Women Are On The Rise

More pregnant women are having heart attacks, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Researchers found that over the past 12 years, the risk of a woman experiencing a heart attack while pregnant, while giving birth or up to two months postpartum has risen by 25 percent. They believe the increased risk is due to more women giving birth later in life, as well as more obese and diabetic women going through pregnancy. "Our analysis...serves as an important reminder of how stressful pregnancy can be on the female body and heart," says senior study investigator Dr. Sripal Bangalore, "causing a lot of physiological changes, and potentially unmasking risk factors that can lead to heart attack."

