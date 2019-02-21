'The Haunting Of Hill House' Will Return for a Second Season

There will be more haunting coming to the Hill House. 

According to Bustle, the streaming service broke the news today! 

Netflix confirmed The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 is officially happening and revealing a new installment that will focus on a new story with new characters. 

Director Mike Flanagan said in an interview, quote "as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done."

Get ready folks! 

 

