This Has To Be The Funniest "Jeopardy" Contestant Ever

When I’m on the air, I have the TV on (sound off) and it’s pretty much always on channel 5. At noon, Jeopardy comes on and I started noticing this one guy kept winning. I also noticed he was a complete jokester and it always made me laugh because Jeopardy is considered a pretty serious game show.

I did some research and his name is Austin Rogers. I started looking forward to seeing what funny things he would do when they introduced him and every time, he made me laugh. His Jeopardy reign is over, but I wanted to share a highlight reel that someone put together.

It’s long, but if you can only watch a few minutes, I think you will be entertained.