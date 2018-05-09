Happiness & Well-being: What Brings Happiness & Why It Matters

Join Saint Louis University (SLU) for an evening featuring the leading authorities on Happiness and Well-Being on Wednesday, May 23 at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

The pursuit of happiness is a topic that concerns people of all ages, and the SLU event provides a rare opportunity to hear from the most influential figures in the field as they share insights on happiness: what brings it, and why does it matter?

WHAT: Happiness: A Priest, A Psychologist and A Philosopher Walk Into A Concert Hall

Keynote: Ed Diener, Ph.D. Psychology, the world’s leading authority on happiness and one of the most influential figures in psychology today

Speaker: Valerie Tiberius, Ph.D. Philosophy, a leading philosopher and three-time author of books on well-being, and past President of the American Philosophical Association, Central Division

Speaker: Fr. Theodore Vitali, C.P., Ph.D. chair of the SLU Philosophy Department for 28 years

WHEN: Wednesday, May 23 at 7:30pm

WHERE: Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108

TICKETS: $10 general admission; $5 for students and seniors. Purchase your tickets HERE.

For more information, contact Heather Venable at 314-977-3159, or [email protected]

About the Happiness and Well-being Project -

Based at Saint Louis University, the three-year, $5.1 million project is aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration among well-being researchers across a wide range of disciplines. In addition to supporting research, the project includes conferences, workshops and online resources for researchers and the general public. To learn more, click HERE.