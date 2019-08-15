Happening Now Through August 31st, Lunches for Learning At Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122) announces the second annual “Lunches for Learning,” a back-to-school lunch special to support Kirkwood schools. From the first day of school for the district on Thursday, August 15 until Saturday, August 31, twenty percent of the proceeds from the “Lunches for Learning” will benefit the Kirkwood School District Foundation.

Kirkwood residents and all guests can start the school year off right by picking up a “Lunches for Learning” package before school, during lunch break, or even for an easy family dinner. Guests choose one of the Nathaniel Reid Bakery’s award-winning sandwiches, a snack, and a bottled beverage for $12.

The acclaimed pastry chef Nathaniel Reid offers a variety of sandwiches such as: the Smoked Turkey & Havarti with Tellicherry peppercorns on a buttery croissant; Roast Beef with horseradish aioli, white cheddar and red onion on a poppy seed challah; the Chicken Salad with roasted chicken, red grapes, celery, and walnuts on a croissant; and more. Nathaniel Reid Bakery bakes all of the bread for the sandwiches fresh daily. Patrons can select either a brownie or a cookie for their snack.

“We loved this partnership last year, so we wanted to continue the initiative and support the Kirkwood School District Foundation. The participation was amazing last year, and we were able to make a significant contribution for our small bakery. The community really responded to the cause and made a special stop for lunch to support our efforts to give back to the schools,” says Chef Reid. “It feels great to give back to the families that come in regularly and show their support of the bakery.”

The Kirkwood School District Foundation is a public, non-for-profit organization that was established in 1989 to build a stronger community by raising private funds to enrich the educational experiences for all students in the Kirkwood School District.

The back-to-school lunches can be picked up during normal store hours, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Nathaniel Reid Bakery, visit their website, Facebook,Twitter and Instagram or call (314) 858-1019.