No Tricks, All Treats: Hand Out Wooden Coins For Mini Cones At Lion’s Choice This Halloween

Lion’s Choice, the St. Louis-based family of restaurants known for their famous roast beef sandwiches, crave-worthy fries, and frozen custard, introduces a delicious substitution for candy hand-outs this Halloween. Lion’s Choice now offers $5 packs of 25 wooden coins, each redeemable for a free mini custard cone at any Lion’s Choice restaurant. Guests can purchase the Halloween wooden coin packs now through Thursday, October 31, 2019, at any Lion’s Choice location in the St. Louis Metro.

Lion’s Choice mini cone is famous for a reason, made with creamy vanilla custard in a bite-sized waffle cone. Kids who receive the Lion’s Choice trick-or-treat token can make the excitement of receiving sweets last a little longer as the token has no expiration date so recipients can redeem their treat at any time.

“Parents have kept a watchful eye on the candy provided to their children during Halloween for years, and now with added concerns of dietary restrictions and allergies, we wanted to offer a safe and easy way for everyone to celebrate. Packs of tokens for Lion’s Choice mini coins offer a safe alternative that kids will love, and an easy item for adults to pick-up before their festivities,” says Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice.

The mini cone has been a Lion’s Choice fan favorite since the first restaurant opened in St. Louis more than 51 years ago. The iconic brand’s custard has creamier consistency and it’s served at the perfect soft-serve temperature to ensure that it melts in your mouth as soon as you take a bite. Guests have the option to get their cones as traditional vanilla ($.25) or chocolate dip ($.50 for a mini cone).

Lion’s Choice also offers large cones, concretes, sundaes, shakes, root beer floats, and freezes on the menu.

For more information about the redeemable wooden coins at Lion’s Choice, please visit here. Each pack of the 25 Lion’s Choice tokens are available for $5 (per pack) now through October 31, 2019 at Lion’s Choice restaurants across the St. Louis metropolitan area.