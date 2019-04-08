Halsey Once Considered Selling Her Body For Food 

When she was 19 years old, Halsey found herself alone, on the streets of New York, considering some desperate measures to stay alive.

At the Ending Youth Homelessness benefit in Hollywood on Saturday, she said, quote, "When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal."

She added, quote, "It wasn't because I did something bad. It wasn't because something was wrong with me, and it wasn't because my parents didn't love me . . . because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone."