Half Of People Say The Holidays Don't Stress Them Out
Who are these people?
November 14, 2018
If Christmas stress isn't turning your hair gray and taking years off your life, then you ain't doin' it right.
Believe it or not, according to a new survey, 22% of people say the holiday season is not stressful at all, and another 27% say it's not very stressful. That means just about HALF of people don't get stressed over Christmas.
13% of people say the holidays are very stressful and women are much more likely to say that than men.
For me, there's ALWAYS some form of stress associated with the holidays!