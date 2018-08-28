Half & Half Launches Weekly "Chef Breakfast Sammies for Charity"

I have been wanting to try Half & Half for quite some time. I needed this information to give me a little push and go sooner than later:

There’s a common thread amongst most chefs – all love a good breakfast sandwich. Half & Half, the breakfast, lunch and brunch hotspot from James Beard semifinalist Mike Randolph, posed the question to a number of St. Louis chef friends: “What’s your ideal breakfast sandwich?” Starting on Tuesday, August 28, Half & Half will offer a different breakfast sandwich creation weekly at both locations from Tuesday through Thursday. Not only are the ultimate sandwiches delicious, they will all benefit charitable causes close to the chefs.

Executive Chefs Dale Beauchamp and David Rodriguez explain the initiative. “Half & Half’s breakfast sandwich is always a favorite on the menu. It’s simple, but the best ingredients of a local over-easy egg, bacon, cheddar on a brioche bun with aioli. These special, chef-inspired sandwiches allow us to step outside of our comfort zone and offer our guests something fun for a limited time.”

Each sandwich will be priced at $12 and 20% of proceeds will benefit the chef’s local charity of choice. Dine at Half & Half weekly to enjoy the following sandwiches for a good cause.

Tuesday, August 28-Thursday, August 30: Rick Lewis / Grace Meat + Three: The team showcases Chef Lewis’ refined Southern flavors with the Cheddar Chive Biscuit Sandwich , split, buttered, and toasted with country ham, two poached eggs, hollandaise and pickled onions. Proceeds to benefit Angels’ Arms.

Tuesday, September 4-Thursday, September 6: Ashley Shelton / Pastaria and Sardella: Chef Shelton specializes in Italian cooking at James Beard winner Gerard Craft's restaurants, but her sandwich features what she loves most in a breakfast sandwich "Basically I like my breakfast sandwiches, eggy, meaty and spicy." Half & Half will feature chicken sausage patty, scrambled egg, cheese, roasted poblano aioli, on a biscuit. Portion to benefit Urban Harvest

Tuesday, September 11-Thursday, September 13: Brian Hardesty / Guerrilla Street Food: Chef Hardesty offers the flavors of his Filipino-American restaurant with his sandwich of Ube (Purple Sweet Potato) Biscuit with fried chicken, sunnyside egg, fish sauce maple syrup, pickled jalapenos, garlic and black pepper. Proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry Missouri

Loryn Nalic from Balkan Treat Box will close out the partnership during the week of September 17 with a one-day only pop-up at the Webster Groves location (date TBD) featuring her Balkan Breakfast Sandwich on the concept's wood-fired somun bread with cevapi (small, tender beef sausages), eggs, ajvar (a spicy, smoky roasted red pepper spread) and white cheese. Proceeds to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Half & Half has two locations: Clayton (8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO 63105; (314) 725-0719) and Webster Groves (220 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119; (314) 942-1617). Half & Half does not take reservations, but guests can utilize the NoWait app.