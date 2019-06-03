Golf Tournament For St. Louis Fisher House

If you don't have any plans for this Thursday, check out this golf tournament to benefit St. Louis Fisher House:

Thursday, Jun 6, 2019

All proceeds to benefit our veterans and their families through the Fisher House.

Forest Park Golf Course

10:00 Registration, Warm Up, Box Lunch Provided

11:30 Tee Off

5:30 Ball Drop (New this year — winner receives 50% of the pot), Dinner, and Auction

The St. Louis Fisher House is a non-profit organization established to provide "a home away from home" to the families and caregivers of our military men and women during their time of need.

