A "Goat Yoga" Class Is Interrupted When One of the Goats Gives Birth

May 25, 2018
Jill Devine
There's a good chance you haven't heard of goat yoga. 

It's a yoga trend that started a few years ago, and it's more or less what it sounds like:  You do yoga while goats roam around and sometimes climb on you or cuddle with you.  

Recently, a goat yoga class in Suwanee, Georgia was interrupted when one of the goats gave birth!

The goat wound up having twins while the people in the yoga class watched.  I mean, how could you not watch?  I doubt anyone was too relaxed after that class!

