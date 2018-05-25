A "Goat Yoga" Class Is Interrupted When One of the Goats Gives Birth

There's a good chance you haven't heard of goat yoga.

It's a yoga trend that started a few years ago, and it's more or less what it sounds like: You do yoga while goats roam around and sometimes climb on you or cuddle with you.

Recently, a goat yoga class in Suwanee, Georgia was interrupted when one of the goats gave birth!

The goat wound up having twins while the people in the yoga class watched. I mean, how could you not watch? I doubt anyone was too relaxed after that class!