Giuliana Rancic is returning to E! News on September 4th.

From Variety:

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to ‘E! News,’” said John Najarian, executive vice president and general manager of news and digital for E!. “While ‘E! News’ has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women.”

“Returning to host ‘E! News’ is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” said Rancic. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the ‘E! News’ audience and go on this journey together once again.”