Get Your Bargain On! Marshalls Is Opening An Online Store

Skip the yard sale this summer, because Marshalls is going to give you the best bargain yet!

Starting sometime this year, (actual launch date is still TBD) but Marshalls will have an online store.

According to Bustle, the retail store has learned quite a bit from their sister store TJ Maxx.

What you can expect a specific selection online which will be different than what you can shop in the store.

TJ Maxx launched its own website in 2013, and while it sells all the same categories it does in its stores, the selection is different.

According to Business Insider, the reason off-price retailers like Marshalls and TJ Maxx haven't joined the online experience because they offer a treasure hunt approach to shopping.

Many analysts believe bargain basement retailers are so successful is because they haven't thrown their hat into the online ring. That way they don't have to compete with big-box companies like Amazon.

Click here to read more!