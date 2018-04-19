George H.W. Bush Issued a Statement on His Wife's Passing 

President George H. W. Bush issued a statement yesterday on the passing of his wife, Barbara.

He said, quote, "I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on . . . as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

George turns 94 in June. He and Barbara were married for 73 years. The day Barbara died, his office said he held her hand all day and was, quote, "at her side when [she] left this good Earth."

Ok, I need a Kleenex.