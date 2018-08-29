Gender Reveal Fun With Clementine's Creamery

Clementine's Creamery has launched a new campaign and they asked my family to help. They are now in the "Gender Reveal" game and it makes complete sense!!!! What better way to reveal the gender of your unborn child than with ice cream?!?! Their two new flavors - Blue Moon or Strawberry Bliss - are the perfect way to announce to the world whether you're having a boy or girl!

Even though we already knew the gender of baby #2 (GIRL!), we couldn't pass up the opportunity to help out an awesome, local establishment.

We had fun pretending and eating some tasty ice cream. You can click HERE for more.

We can't wait for Baby Girl to be here and eats lots of ice cream as one big family!!