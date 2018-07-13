Celebrate Fun Shirt Friday with Leopard Boutique and me

I love buying fun shirts. Fun shirts to me may be different to you, but that's what's so great about it - it's all about what YOU think is fun!

So, I started wearing my fun shirts on Fridays and my co-workers joined along and now we have Fun Shirt Fridays!

One of my favorite places to shop is Leopard Boutique and they always have fun shirts. They decided to participate in Fun Shirt Fridays AND they are giving you a discount on any of their tops!

Click HERE for the discount code (which is "summertops") and you get 20% off any of their tops with no minimums or limits!

Here's my fun shirt for this Friday:

"Not every mom wears a cape, but she should have this fashionable blazer!"

Jill Devine

Where do you get your fun shirts? Remember it can be any style and anywhere! Leave me a comment and follow along for Fun Shirt Friday on Y98's Instagram and my personal Instagram (@jilldevine1).

Also, head to either Leopard location TOMORROW for their July tent sale. You get to browse the best boutique in St. Louis, get killer deals on adorable clothes and accessories while enjoying a glass of wine!