Fun Shirt Friday To Benefit Even Chance Pitbull Rescue

Fun Shirt Friday is a little different this week. Normally you see me wearing the Fun Shirt, but given the circumstances of this particular week, the turn around was too quick for me to get the shirt. Let me explain ...

Even Chance Pitbull Rescue was supposed to be at LouFest this weekend and they had a ton of shirts made to sell at the event. They didn't get them in until last night, so I wasn't able to pick my shirt up in time for today, but that's ok!

Let's help this rescue and get these super cute shirts sold! They will be at LouWow this Sunday at the Boathouse selling the shirts.

Even Chance

Here are some of the shirts that will be offered and ALL shirts on Sunday will be $20:

They even have toddler and baby shirts:

