"Frozen 2" had a HUGE weekend at the box office, raking in roughly $127 million in its first weekend in theaters. It was expected to make around $100 million.

Worldwide, it made $350.2 million, which is the biggest global opening for an animated movie. In the U.S., it was the third-best debut of all time for any animated movie behind 2018's "Incredibles 2" ($182.7 million) and 2016's "Finding Dory" ($135.1 million).

The second-best new movie this weekend was the Mr. Rogers movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood", which made $13.5 million and came in third.

I took Lu to see it and we loved it! I can't wait to see it again!