The Infamous "Friends" Episode About Finding Your Lobster Is Wrong!

In a 1996 episode, Phoebe is talking about how Ross is Rachel's "lobster" because, quote, "It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life . . . you can actually see old lobster couples walkin' around their tank, holding claws."

Well, that's NOT a "known fact," it's wrong. According to the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative, quote, "Lobsters, by nature, are not monogamous and do not pair for life. A dominant male will actually mate with multiple females during encounters that last days to weeks. A literal example of 'love on the rocks.'"

This saying about lobsters pre-dates "Friends", so the writers didn't just come up with it, but it might be the most mainstream example of its usage.

And people just bought it because how could Phoebe ever be wrong?