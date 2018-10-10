Freeform's Official Kickoff To Christmas Schedule Has Been Released
You get two full months of Christmas movies!
October 10, 2018
If you LOVE everything about Christmas, you will love this! Freeform is giving you two full months of your favorite holiday movies! It all kicks off on Thursday, November 1.
Here's the schedule for that day:
5pm/4c Christmas with the Kranks
7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50pm/7:50c Disney•Pixar's Inside Out
12am/11c Snowglobe
For the complete schedule, click HERE.