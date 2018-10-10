Freeform's Official Kickoff To Christmas Schedule Has Been Released

You get two full months of Christmas movies!

If you LOVE everything about Christmas, you will love this!  Freeform is giving you two full months of your favorite holiday movies!  It all kicks off on Thursday, November 1. 

Here's the schedule for that day:

 

5pm/4c Christmas with the Kranks

7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50pm/7:50c Disney•Pixar's Inside Out

12am/11c Snowglobe

 

For the complete schedule, click HERE.  

Jill Devine