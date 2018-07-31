Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® Opens Its Newest St. Louis Store

Today, there's a brand new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®! They just opened their doors at 10457 Olive Blvd.

Freddy’s is known for its lean, ground beef steakburgers, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries, as well as frozen custard treats prepared with a choice of chocolate or vanilla frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day in each restaurant.

“The opening in Creve Coeur joins our corporate locations in Shiloh and Collinsville as the third Freddy’s restaurant in the eastern St. Louis area,” said Randy Simon, President and CEO. “We’ve genuinely enjoyed getting to know Guests at these locations and look forward to steadily increasing our presence over the next few years.”

The 3,000 square-foot, end-cap restaurant seats 84 Guests and has additional seating on the patio. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“As a St. Louis native, I’m excited for Freddy’s growth in the market and Creve Coeur is a great next stop for our family-friendly concept,” said Scott Redler, co-founder and COO. “We hope to be a convenient dining option for Guests looking for a quick bite to eat on their way to or from AMC Creve Coeur 12.”

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard freshly churned throughout the day. Today, more than 300 Freddy’s restaurants serve 31 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida. Freddy’s has been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, Franchise Times magazine’s 2018 Fast & Serious top 10, Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500 top 50, Inc. Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” 2017 list and many other nationwide and local industry awards. For more on Freddy’s, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.