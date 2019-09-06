Foss Swim School to Open First St. Louis Location

The first St. Louis-area location of Foss Swim School is entering the market with a splash, by hosting a Grand Opening event on Sunday, September 8. This family-friendly party will introduce kids and parents to the FOSS approach, which is built on teaching children to be happy, healthy, confident, strong swimmers with mastery of safety skills.

wearenovella.com

“We know how much St. Louis families love spending time at the pool, so it’s our privilege to teach kids here,” said Susan Foss, who co-founded Foss Swim School in 1993 and serves as its CEO. “Learning to swim well is an asset for life, and we look forward to helping even more kids stay safe and happy in the water.”

For more than 25 years, Foss Swim School has led the swim instruction industry by focusing on skill development and a specific curriculum to advance students safely and confidently. FOSS instructors teach swimming as child enrichment. Students reach goals through the interplay of well-defined curriculum, skill sets, learning strategies, and outcomes, all experienced as imagination and play. The focus is on making learning to swim fun, keeping kids swimming as much as possible during a class, teaching kids to enjoy (but also respect) water, and mastering core safety skills.

All St. Louis families are welcome to attend the September 8 Grand Opening, held from noon to 3 p.m. at the brand-new Foss Swim School at 1680 Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. This free, open-house-style event includes tours of the facility, in-water preview lessons (enrollment ahead of time is required) kids’ craft stations, a visit from the Bubble Bus, and the opportunity to enroll in lessons on the spot! For those who enroll during the Grand Opening event, Foss Swim School will waive the new-family fee as well as provide a FOSS bag to carry all your swim gear. Popular local food vendor Truck Norris will be on-site to serve up sandwiches, snacks, and sweet treats. Kona Ice will keep things cool with their classic cups of fruit-flavored shaved ice. Plus, everyone who attends will be entered to win a free quarter of FOSS swim lessons (up to a $375 value).

“We’re so excited to meet the families who will be learning lifelong swimming skills at FOSS,” said Lauren Trimmer, office manager for the new location. “The pool is our classroom, and we hand-pick teachers and staff who are outgoing, love working with kids, and who are driven to help others succeed.”

The company currently has 14 Foss Swim Schools throughout the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Chicago areas and 2 Little Fishes Swim Schools in St. Louis. The fall quarter at the new O’Fallon location begins September 11. To learn more about Foss Swim School and its highly effective (and fun) curriculum, please click HERE.

ABOUT FOSS SWIM SCHOOL:

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 25 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has more than a dozen schools in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago, and St. Louis areas and is expanding to more communities in Missouri, North Dakota and Iowa.