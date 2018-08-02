Foods You Aren't Supposed To Eat During Pregnancy

There are many things you aren’t supposed to eat when you’re pregnant.

I would say I was strict with the “list” that my doctor gave me when I was pregnant with Lu. I would say I’m a little less strict this go-around, but I’m still very cautious.

I saw this blog post from Romper, 17 Moms Share The "No-No" Food They Still Ate During Pregnancy, and I had to check it out to see if the things I was indulging in were what others were too. Mom guilt – it’s a thing.

According to the American Pregnancy Association (APA), there are foods you should skip during your pregnancy for some pretty legit reasons. Things like raw or rare meat, deli meat, raw fish, soft cheeses, and raw milk can make you sick, resulting in illnesses like salmonella, toxoplasmosis, and listeria, which not only suck for you, but can cause miscarriage or other pregnancy complications. And other foods and beverages, like certain types of fish or drinks containing alcohol, can cause developmental delays in your baby, according to the APA. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends limiting caffeine to 200 mg a day, which is only one cup of coffee, you guys, and the APA recommends dropping caffeine entirely when you are pregnant.

For the record, I'm definitely not advocating you going against your doctor's orders. I will, however, let you in on a little secret: it's entirely up to you. People still have bodily autonomy after they get pregnant. So while I think it's smart to follow diet recommendations made by experts and doctors, it’s also none of my business if a pregnant woman drinks four lattes a day, orders sushi, or has an occasional glass of wine. If they decide to eat strange, gross, or seemingly unhealthy things while pregnant, that's their choice. I pretty much always recommend that people follow their doctor's advice, but if they choose not to, I won't judge them. Besides, that would be pretty hypocritical of me, since I'm the woman who survived on fried carbs, sour candy, and Diet Coke during her last two pregnancies. What? I simply couldn't keep anything else down.

Read on for some real-life moms, making real-life confessions about eating foods during pregnancy that were totally against the rules. Just try to keep your judgement to a minimum.

Jessica, 35

"First pregnancy, it was salt and vinegar Pringles, with a wedge of watermelon in between: not that it was ‘shouldn’t be eaten,’ but my obstetrician thought it was plain gross. Second pregnancy, it was sushi. I couldn’t get enough of it."

Livvy, 28

"All the seasoned curly fries Jack in the Box has, coffee, McDonald’s hash browns. And I dyed my hair."

Erin

"All the soft brie."

Erinn, 27

"Sushi. Our local place lets you watch preparation and replaces the food frequently. Sometimes you just need a couple rolls."

Sierra, 29

"Towards the end of my pregnancy my glucose levels were high but not high enough for gestational diabetes, so they told me to cut out the sweets. I was drinking a gallon of chocolate milk a day, and lots of Reese's products. I cut it down but I still had a candy bar every other day. It was too hard to give up."

Allison, 32

"Sushi, sushi, sushi, sushi, sushi."

Jessy, 40

"Coffee, alcohol, sushi. I pretty much ignored all verboten comestibles."

Caitlin

"Lunch meat. I wanted so much Subway. Sushi, too, but I didn’t know it wasn’t a big deal to eat it from a reputable place until 36 weeks. Also, all the coffee."

Quinn

"I ate deli turkey because I couldn't stand the smell of any hot food for a while. Also, soft-serve ice cream towards the end because I had no idea I wasn't supposed to eat it. I got to about 37 weeks before someone told me, and at that point, I just went with it."

Olivia, 23

"I had probably twice as much caffeine as before, instead of cutting back, because I was the most tired I had ever been in my life. How would I function otherwise?"