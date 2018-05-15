The Five Things Women Would Change About Their Wedding

A new survey asked women what's the one thing they wish they could change about their wedding.

Here are the five things women wish they could've changed:

Their dress. The venue. The number of guests. How they wore their hair. A longer or shorter engagement before the wedding.

The survey also found the classic wedding traditions that people are still doing today.

The top five are:

Having a traditional wedding cake Having the first dance Doing a bouquet or garter toss Having the bride and groom not see each other before the wedding Having a formal sit-down dinner.

Anything you would change about your wedding?