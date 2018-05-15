The Five Things Women Would Change About Their Wedding
Would you change anything?
May 15, 2018
A new survey asked women what's the one thing they wish they could change about their wedding.
Here are the five things women wish they could've changed:
- Their dress.
- The venue.
- The number of guests.
- How they wore their hair.
- A longer or shorter engagement before the wedding.
The survey also found the classic wedding traditions that people are still doing today.
The top five are:
- Having a traditional wedding cake
- Having the first dance
- Doing a bouquet or garter toss
- Having the bride and groom not see each other before the wedding
- Having a formal sit-down dinner.
Anything you would change about your wedding?