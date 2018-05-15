The Five Things Women Would Change About Their Wedding

Would you change anything?

May 15, 2018
Jill Devine
Wedding

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

A new survey asked women what's the one thing they wish they could change about their wedding.  

Here are the five things women wish they could've changed:

  1. Their dress.
  2. The venue.
  3. The number of guests.
  4. How they wore their hair.
  5. A longer or shorter engagement before the wedding.

The survey also found the classic wedding traditions that people are still doing today.

The top five are: 

  1. Having a traditional wedding cake
  2. Having the first dance
  3. Doing a bouquet or garter toss
  4. Having the bride and groom not see each other before the wedding
  5. Having a formal sit-down dinner. 

Anything you would change about your wedding?

Tags: 
Jill Devine
bride
Groom
Wedding