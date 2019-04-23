Five Of The Best Meat-Free Fast Food Options

Fast food joints are offering more meatless options. Foodbeast posted a list of vegetarian options that are out there. Here are five of the best:

1. Impossible Sliders at White Castle. Just like with the new Whopper, the key ingredient is soy leghemoglobin. It's pulled from the roots of soy plants. And it's supposed to mimic the texture and flavor of red meat.

2. Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito. It's been a go-to option for vegetarians since 1993. It has beans, rice, guacamole, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream. So it's pretty filling, and clocks in at about 500 calories.

3. Five Guys' Custom Grilled Cheese. You can put any of their toppings on it, like grilled onions or grilled mushrooms. So it's not just cheese-and-bread.

4. Wendy's' Cheese Baked Potato. They don't consider it an entrée, but it can be if you pile enough toppings on there. One potato is about 450 calories.

5. The Beyond Famous Star at Carl's Jr. It's another plant-based burger that came out in January. It's made with Beyond Meat, which uses peas instead of soy. And it's cooked on an open flame, so you still get that charbroiled taste.