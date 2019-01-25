First Look: NBC Releases Trailer Inside the 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!

Not only is Kelly hitting the road and will be in St. Louis in February, but you can catch her new TV series on NBC this fall.

According to Popsugar, the mom-of-four said her show will focus on subjects like motherhood and bring on "all kinds of guests" from different walks of life.

The trailer also revealed that she'll be using her show to spotlight good news and charitable organizations.

"One of the reasons why I was so excited to get this show, y'all, is that I'd get the opportunity to shine a light on some organizations, some people that get overlooked all the time," she said to her audience in one clip.

