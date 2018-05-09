The Feud Is Over:  Katy Perry Extended A Literal Olive Branch To Taylor Swift

Yay!!!!!!

May 9, 2018
Jill Devine
Taylor Swift

USA Images

Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

I didn't think it would happen, but it did!

Katy Perry has extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift ... an actual olive branch, along with a card.

Taylor posted a video on social media, showing a gift that Katy had sent.

You can only see a portion of the note, but it appears to say, quote, "Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us.  I really want to clear the air."  It goes on to say she's "deeply sorry" about something, but the rest is blocked by the envelope.

The bad blood between the two is apparently gone, because in the video Taylor said, quote, "This means so much to me."

Taylor and Katy have been beefing for almost five years, after Katy allegedly "stole" dancers from Taylor's 2013 tour.  

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
Katy Perry
twitter
Instagram
concert
Olive Branch
Feud
social media
Jill Devine