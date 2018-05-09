The Feud Is Over:  Katy Perry Extended A Literal Olive Branch To Taylor Swift

I didn't think it would happen, but it did!

Katy Perry has extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift ... an actual olive branch, along with a card.

Taylor posted a video on social media, showing a gift that Katy had sent.

“Hey old friend - I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air...” pic.twitter.com/jSQd7tnbj4 — Katy Perry Updates (@katyspics) May 8, 2018

You can only see a portion of the note, but it appears to say, quote, "Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air." It goes on to say she's "deeply sorry" about something, but the rest is blocked by the envelope.

The bad blood between the two is apparently gone, because in the video Taylor said, quote, "This means so much to me."

Taylor and Katy have been beefing for almost five years, after Katy allegedly "stole" dancers from Taylor's 2013 tour.