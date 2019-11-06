Festive Starbucks Holiday Cups And Drinks Return On November 7

It's the most wonderful time of the year for fans of Starbucks' holiday specials! On Thursday, the coffee chain's festive cup designs are returning to stores, along with this year's selection of decadent drinks.

People reports that the 2019 cups have four different designs--Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, and Candy Cane Stripe--all with a green, white and red color scheme. Appropriately, the cheerful cups are meant to “evoke mini moments of joy for our customers and partners – it’s fun, festive and uniquely Starbucks.”

The holiday drinks available this year include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. People also notes that Starbucks is offering a limited number of reusable red cups to those who order one of these drinks on Thursday. Lucky customers who obtain one will be eligible for 50 cents off grande holiday beverages through January 7.