Fantastic Flavors For Fall Announced At Clementine’s Creamery

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery, the only all-natural micro-creamery in the state of Missouri, has announced their flavors for the fall months, including the mega-popular Pumpkin Chai Latte and a special collaboration with the Campbell House Museum based on their famous Roman Punch. All of the new flavors are available now at the two ice cream shops located at 1637 S. 18th Street in Lafayette Square and 730 DeMun in Clayton.

“Pumpkin spice is THE flavor for fall, but we’ve created a twist on this trendy favorite,” said Tamara Keefe, owner of Clementine’s. “We take a creamy pumpkin base and single origin Malawi black tea from our friends at the St. Louis-based Big Heart Tea Co. with our own chai spice blend using ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, coriander and clove. You’ll crave this over a pumpkin spice coffee drink any day!”

Joining the Pumpkin Chai Latte on the rail is the decadent Mocha Coconut and Vegan Banana Raspberry. Back by popular demand, one of Clementine’s original flavors Manchego with Truffles & Honey will also be available for a limited time. There is a cult following for this flavor and it pairs beautifully in a cup or cone with the Pumpkin Chai Latte. On the naughty side, guests 21 and over will enjoy Roman Punch Sorbet, a collaboration with the Campbell House museum based on the 1850 recipe from Virginia Campbell. The refreshing treat features a boozy blend of lemon, orange and bubbly champagne (available for purchase at the museum as well).

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is the only micro-creamery in the state of Missouri. Located in historic Lafayette Square and Clayton in St. Louis, all of the dairy used in their creations is from local, grass-fed, pasture-raised, hormone and RBST-free cows. Clementine’s combines their all natural proprietary dairy base with the finest handpicked ingredients to churn up a decadent 16-18% butterfat ice cream. In addition to ice cream, gelato, sorbet and European sipping chocolate, Clementine’s is famous for their patent-pending boozy ice cream delights. The two shops are open Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, and 11am-11pm on Friday and Saturday. Online ordering and shipping is also available on their web site. Look for a third location to be opening soon off Macklind in the South Hampton neighborhood.