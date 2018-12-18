Famous Actors Recall the Worst Christmas Gifts They've Ever Received

Reuters recently asked a bunch of famous actors to name the worst Christmas gifts they've ever received. "I think the worst present I always get is socks," says Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. "I can buy myself socks, parents."

Meanwhile, Alessandro Nivola says his father once gave him a used vacuum cleaner for Christmas, while Emily Blunt says her grandmother had a habit of re-gifting her presents. “She’d give me back the pashmina that I bought lovingly for her,” says Blunt. “It always used to make me laugh.”