Fall For New Seasonal Sweets At Nathaniel Reid Bakery

I saw this and my mouth started watering. The Apple Pie Croissant looks delish!! Check out this press release from Nathaniel Reid Bakery:

Fall is officially in the air, and Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO) announces autumnal treats to celebrate the best flavors of the season. Chef/owner Nathaniel Reid incorporates fall produce and warming spices into his classic French pastries for crave-worthy items such as: the gourmet Apple Pie Croissant, aptly shaped like apple; Croissant Bread Pudding with house made caramel sauce; Chocolate Pumpkins; and more.

“Fall kicks off our busiest season of the year,” shares Chef Reid. “Our customers look forward to quintessential autumn flavors on the menu, and our team spends a lot of time perfecting these recipes.”

In tune with the seasonal love for pumpkin-spiced everything, the bakery offers a Spiced Pumpkin Pound Cake ($12) version of his beloved recipe with apple cider icing and candied pecans. The Apple Pie Croissant ($3.50) takes Chef Reid’s celebrated croissant recipe (which takes four days to make) and tops the apple-shaped pastry with apples roasted with fall spices and apple pie crumble. For an elegant take beyond the standard Halloween chocolates, Reid also offers hand-painted Milk Chocolate Pumpkins ($18) with Valrhona milk chocolate. Other seasonal offerings include Gingersnap Cookies, Croissant Bread Pudding ($16) with caramel sauce, and the rich and delicious Hot Chocolate made with a blend of dark and milk chocolate. Starting on November 1st, the Nathaniel Reid Bakery team will start taking orders for the acclaimed Thanksgiving pies of the Chocolate Pecan Tart with chocolate Chantilly cream, the beautiful Pumpkin Pie, topped with maple-white chocolate Chantilly, and the Apple Pie with Brown Sugar Streusel.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

The fall items are available during normal store hours from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bakery will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Chef Nathaniel Reid: Chef Nathaniel Reid is the owner/chef of Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Paris with a Grand Diploma in Culinary and Pastry Arts, Reid specializes in contemporary bakery creations with a European flair. With a dedication to creating only the finest quality pastries, cakes, confections and sandwiches, Chef Reid opened Nathaniel Reid Bakery in 2016 in his home state of Missouri to showcase his care for the community and pastry craft. As one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America to Pastry Chef of the Year at the U.S. Pastry Competition, Chef Reid has shared his culinary talents around the world by judging competitions and teaching classes to other dessert professionals. From Food & Wine’s Best Bites 2018 for his Kouign-amann to his Guyana cake in Delish’s Top Chocolate Desserts In Every State, his creations delight both locals and critics alike. For more information on Chef Reid and Nathaniel Reid Bakery, visit their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.