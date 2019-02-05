Extra Details Before Panic at the Disco Concert Tonight!

Headed to Panic at the Disco tonight?! Make sure you don't miss out on some drink specials and a few specific rules before you head out the door!

Here's all the important information you need to know:

Parking: The Kiel Center Parking Garage is open for event parking. Cost is $20 per car, cash only, please.

Doors: Doors to Enterprise Center will open at 5:30 p.m.

Box Office: The Enterprise Center Box Office will be open from 10 a.m. until approximately 30 minutes after the performance begins.

Shop Early: Lines are predicted to be long, so do all of your concert shopping when you arrive at Enterprise Center.

Cameras: No detachable lenses on cameras for this event.

Bag Policy: All bags larger than 14" x 14" x 6" (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, etc.) will be prohibited from entry into the arena.

Prohibited Items: No weapons, backpacks/large bags, projectiles, chains, glow sticks, laser pointers, sticks, glass, balloons, outside food or drink and wrapped gifts.

Specialty Drinks:

Hallelujah Punch - Red Vodka, Pineapple juice, cranberry juice and orange juice available at all bar locations.

High Hopes Margarita - Tequila, Margarita mix, and finest call pomegranate available at Portal 14, the Jack Daniels Bar, and in-house bars.

Enterprise Center

For additional information click here!