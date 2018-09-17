Everyone's Been Mispronouncing Chrissy Teigen's Last Name

Chrissy Teigen fans are tongue "tied" after the model revealed Sunday on Twitter that everybody always mispronounces her last name.

"I'm tired of living this lie," the 32-year-old model says in a video selfie shot as she relaxes on a couch. "It's Tie-gen."

Chrissy's video was the culmination of a Twitter thread that started with a meme about the right way to say Ariana Grande's last name. (It's GRAN-dee, not GRON-day.) "Word! Gave up a long time ago," Teigen tweeted about correcting people who get her name wrong. "Last name is tie-gen, not tee-gen."