Everyone's Been Mispronouncing Chrissy Teigen's Last Name

Why didn't she say something sooner?

September 17, 2018
Jill Devine
John Legend

USA Today/SIPA

Chrissy Teigen fans are tongue "tied" after the model revealed Sunday on Twitter that everybody always mispronounces her last name.

"I'm tired of living this lie," the 32-year-old model says in a video selfie shot as she relaxes on a couch. "It's Tie-gen."

Chrissy's video was the culmination of a Twitter thread that started with a meme about the right way to say Ariana Grande's last name. (It's GRAN-dee, not GRON-day.) "Word! Gave up a long time ago," Teigen tweeted about correcting people who get her name wrong. "Last name is tie-gen, not tee-gen."

 

