Event To Benefit The Siteman Cancer Center Patient Care Fund
Chef Liz from Tenacious Eats is back!
November 22, 2019
Chef Liz is back with another Tenacious Eats event:
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" benefitting the Siteman Cancer Center Patient Care Fund
Fri, Dec 13, doors open at 6:30pm
Mahler Ballroom in the CWE
$75 per person for five courses themed to the film, beer by Urban Chestnut, prizes, movie trivia and fun!
Click HERE to purchase your tickets. Save $5 with promo code "sandyclaws"
Here is one of the courses you will dine on during this event:
"Jack's Lament" - hickory smoked blackened bacon Mauque Choux, monterey jack grilled polenta, black bean hummus, Bill's blood micro green and red pepper with sassafras coulis.