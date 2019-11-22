Event To Benefit The Siteman Cancer Center Patient Care Fund

Chef Liz from Tenacious Eats is back!

November 22, 2019
Chef Liz is back with another Tenacious Eats event:

Tenacious Eats
Julie Lally

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" benefitting the Siteman Cancer Center Patient Care Fund

Fri, Dec 13, doors open at 6:30pm

Mahler Ballroom in the CWE

$75 per person for five courses themed to the film, beer by Urban Chestnut, prizes, movie trivia and fun!

Click HERE to purchase your tickets.  Save $5 with promo code "sandyclaws" 

Here is one of the courses you will dine on during this event:

"Jack's Lament" - hickory smoked blackened bacon Mauque Choux, monterey jack grilled polenta, black bean hummus, Bill's blood micro green and red pepper with sassafras coulis.

