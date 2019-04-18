I have a challenge for you ...

Over the weekend, do some Spring Cleaning at home or work in celebration of Earth Day on April 22nd.

Entercom St. Louis has partnered with Goodwill to hold a Spring Cleaning UpCycle Event. Goodwill will be parked in front of the Park Pacific building to accept clothes and household items. All donors will receive a tax receipt voucher and we will have Bubly Sparkling Water and other goodies to give away.

Details -

Monday, April 22

7am-2pm

Accepted Items:

Home Decor: Artwork, flower arrangements, picture frames, baskets, etc.

Collectibles, antiques and giftware

Hand tools and small power tools, etc.

Domestics: linens, curtains, blankets, etc.

Stereos, radios, VCRs, etc.

Computers – Computers are recycled with all hard drives destroyed.

Cell Phones – Cell phones are recycled

Clothing, shoes, boots – If you can wear it, we are hap-py to have it

Jewelry

Hats, gloves, mittens and scarves

Books, records, compact disks, video tapes and DVDs

Games, toys and sports equipment

Housewares: dishes, glassware, kitchen utensils, lamps, small appliances, including microwaves

Address: 1220 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

