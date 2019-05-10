Ellen DeGeneres Knows When She'll Be Ready To Quit Her Show 

There's been a lot of talk about Ellen retiring.

May 10, 2019
Jill Devine from Y98
Jill Devine
ellen degeneres

USA Images

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Ellen DeGeneres has been on the air for 16 years, but she's not ready to hang it up yet.  She knows when it'll be time, though.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", she said, quote, "I hope I know when.  [Maybe] when people kind of are tired of me, and I think I'll sense that."

But then she added, quote, "You know, I'll walk away really when I stop having fun.  I actually don't care about the rest of the people.  If I'm having fun and no one's watching, I don't care.  But if I'm not having fun and everyone's watching, then I should walk away."

I like watching Ellen.  I don't really get to because of my schedule.

Tags: 
Ellen DeGeneres
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
TV
Entertainment Tonight
Retire
Jill Devine