Ellen DeGeneres Knows When She'll Be Ready To Quit Her Show 

Ellen DeGeneres has been on the air for 16 years, but she's not ready to hang it up yet. She knows when it'll be time, though.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", she said, quote, "I hope I know when. [Maybe] when people kind of are tired of me, and I think I'll sense that."

But then she added, quote, "You know, I'll walk away really when I stop having fun. I actually don't care about the rest of the people. If I'm having fun and no one's watching, I don't care. But if I'm not having fun and everyone's watching, then I should walk away."

