Egg-celent Tips And Hoppin’ Advice On Taking Care Of Easter Animal Friends

With Easter less than a week away, families may be considering adopting a spring chicken or bunny rabbit. While these cute farm friends make great companions, there are several factors the Humane Society of Missouri and Longmeadow Rescue Ranch want potential adopters to keep in mind before making one of these feathered or furry animals a pet.

First and foremost, unless your family and home are properly prepared for chicks or bunnies, opt for a delicious chocolate bunny or plush toy chick instead. You can also sponsor a Longmeadow Rescue Ranch Barn Buddy. Donations and sponsorship fees go towards the feeding, housing and medical care for the Longmeadow animal of your choosing. Donors also receive a plush Barn Buddy replica, making the donation a unique gift for special occasions, such as Easter!

Chick considerations not to squawk about:

Chickens require daily attention, food, clean water and shelter – and, just like dogs, they are not self-sufficient, requiring someone to care for them when you’re away.

An adequate chicken coop is needed to protect chickens from extreme temperatures and secure them from predators, such as raccoons and opossums.

If you plan on having your chickens produce eggs, hens need a nesting place to lay, an elevated roost to sleep and loose dirt or sand for dust bathing. They also need access to a yard to engage in pecking, scratching and foraging.

Make sure backyard chickens are permitted in your area. Call a member of your local planning board or county clerk and secure a copy of the local ordinances.

Rabbit considerations to chew on:

Rabbits are best as indoor pets, as they are social and intelligent animals that require daily interaction and playtime with their owners.

Aim to provide your rabbit with an exciting home. A multi-level cage with many areas for the rabbit to explore is a great option. You can also purchase toys, water bottles and a “cuddle cup” or a small cat bed for rabbits to sleep in.

Make your home un-chewable. Rabbits need to chew to keep their teeth at a comfortable length. Remove anything your rabbit might chew on, especially dangerous electric wires. Local hardware stores sell electric-cord covers and PVC piping to keep your wires, and rabbit, safe.

Hairballs can be a serious medical problem for rabbits, so brush your rabbit regularly to help reduce the amount of fur it ingests while grooming itself. Long-haired breeds will require a daily brushing, while short-coated breeds need to be brushed once a week.

If you have questions about adopting a chicken or other farm animal, you can visit Longmeadow Rescue Ranch every Friday from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment. You can also visit www.longmeadowrescueranch.org for an up-to-date list of animals available for adoption, and maps with directions to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. If you have questions or are interested in adopting a rabbit, visit one of the Humane Society of Missouri’s locations in St. Louis City or Maryland Heights, or visit www.hsmo.org