Ed Sheeran Will Play Himself In A Movie

Ed Sheeran is playing himself in a movie about a singer-songwriter who wakes up one day as the only person on Earth who remembers The Beatles.

Danny Boyle is the director and he's also known for "Trainspotting", "28 Days Later", and "Slumdog Millionaire".

The movie doesn't have a title yet, but here's the gist: A singer-songwriter wakes up one day and realizes he's the only person in the world who remembers The Beatles and of course, he uses that to his professional advantage.

Ed isn't the lead character, though. He plays himself. He discovers this guy and takes him on tour and of course, the dude gets way bigger than Ed thanks to "his" Beatles music.

Ed says, quote, "They shot it around loads of my gigs. So it was a very intense two months . . . I was playing myself, so I don't think I was that bad. There wasn't much to (mess) up." The movie is due out next September.