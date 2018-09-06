Ed Sheeran To Open Inaugural "Music 4 Mental Health" Event In London

Ed Sheeran is set to headline the inaugural "Music 4 Mental Health" fundraiser event in London this fall.

"I’m so excited to be taking part in the first-ever Music 4 Mental Health event at the Roundhouse in November," Ed says in a statement shared by Billboard. "Music is such an amazing way of taking the mental health conversation to a new level."

The charity concert will be held on November 18 at London’s Roadhouse and will raise funds for leading youth and mental health charity organizations in the UK and Ireland. Other artists set to perform include Ella Eyre, James Arthur, Olly Murs, and Anne-Marie.