Ed Sheeran Is Only The Second Musician To Have Three Songs Hit A Billion Streams On Spotify  

Ed Sheeran's single Photograph just surpassed a BILLION streams on Spotify.

It's his third song to hit that mark, behind Thinking Out Loud and Shape of You, which is currently Spotify's most-streamed song.

Ed is only the second musician to have three songs hit a billion on Spotify.

Justin Bieber has also done it. In fact, he's had four songs reach a billion, although he's only the 'featured' artist on two of them, Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and Let Me Love You by DJ Snake.

Justin's songs Love Yourself and Sorry have also surpassed a billion.