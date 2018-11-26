Ed Sheeran Is Only The Second Musician To Have Three Songs Hit A Billion Streams On Spotify  

Congrats to Ed Sheeran!

November 26, 2018
Jill Devine
5/26/2018 - Ed Sheeran performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea.

Ed Sheeran's single Photograph just surpassed a BILLION streams on Spotify. 

It's his third song to hit that mark, behind Thinking Out Loud and Shape of You, which is currently Spotify's most-streamed song.

Ed is only the second musician to have three songs hit a billion on Spotify.

Justin Bieber has also done it.  In fact, he's had four songs reach a billion, although he's only the 'featured' artist on two of them, Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and Let Me Love You by DJ Snake. 

Justin's songs Love Yourself and Sorry have also surpassed a billion.

