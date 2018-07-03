If you're looking for a hit at your next get together, try this recipe

This past weekend, we went to my sister’s house for birthday celebrations. Both my sister and brother-in-law have birthdays in June and their youngest son, Kyle, has a birthday on July 5th. This year they decided they wanted to celebrate all three with dinner at their house.

When we asked what we could bring, Kyle said he wanted a homemade Oreo Ice Cream Cake. Of course, he was joking about the “homemade” part, but Brian said he wanted to do it. I found the recipe for Brian and he made the cake.

He stuck to the recipe for the most part, but he decided to add another layer of Oreo crumbles and hot fudge on the top layer of the ice cream sandwiches. AND instead of Oreo crumbles on top of the cake, he made brownies and crumbled those up to put on top.

Everyone loved it and I have to say, I’m sorta craving more!

If you’re looking for an EASY Oreo Ice Cream Cake recipe, try this one!

Here's the recipe from i heart naptime:

Easy Oreo Ice Cream Cake

INGREDIENTS

24 Oreos (2 rows)

1/4 cup butter (melted)

24 ice cream sandwiches (2 boxes)

12.8 oz Hershey's hot fudge

8 oz cool whip (slightly softened)

Oreo crumbs for topping

INSTRUCTIONS

Crush Oreo's in a food processor or blender. Add melted butter and then press on the bottom of a 9×13 pan.

Jill Devine

Layer the ice cream sandwiches on top of each other in the pan (into 2 layers), with a layer of hot fudge in the middle to hold them together.

Jill Devine

Jill Devine

Jill Devine

Spread cool whip on top of ice cream sandwich cake and layer with extra Oreo crumbs. Store in the freezer until ready to serve.

Jill Devine

And here's the Birthday Boy who requested this delicious cake: