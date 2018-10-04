Dwayne Johnson Shares First Picture From "Fast & Furious" Spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw"
Dwayne just gave fans their first glimpse of his next blockbuster.
October 4, 2018
Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram this week to give fans their first glimpse at his upcoming Fast and the Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw.
FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. Fuck getting along -- Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, “HOBBS & SHAW” with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans. #TheOutlawLawman #TheInternationalSpy #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 @universalpictures @davidmleitch -- @hhgarcia41
Hobbs and Shaw debuts in theaters next summer. Are you excited?