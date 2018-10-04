Dwayne Johnson Shares First Picture From "Fast & Furious" Spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw"

Dwayne just gave fans their first glimpse of his next blockbuster.

October 4, 2018
Jill Devine
Dwayne Johnson

USA Today/SIPA

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram this week to give fans their first glimpse at his upcoming Fast and the Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw.

FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. Fuck getting along -- Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, “HOBBS & SHAW” with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans. #TheOutlawLawman #TheInternationalSpy #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019 @universalpictures @davidmleitch -- @hhgarcia41

Hobbs and Shaw debuts in theaters next summer.  Are you excited?

 

 

