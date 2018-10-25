Dunkin' Revamping Espresso Drinks To Compete With Starbucks

The Associated Press reports that Dunkin' is revamping its latte, cappuccino and other hot and cold drink options in time for the holidays, in an attempt to boost beverage sales, which comprise 60 percent of Dunkin' revenue.

“Espresso is one of the fastest growing coffee categories, particularly among younger consumers, and with our coffee credentials we believe we have a tremendous opportunity to improve our awareness and credibility among espresso drinkers,” Dunkin’s Chief Marketing Officer Tony Weisman said in a statement.

The Dunkin' upgrade is also aimed at cutting into Starbucks' market domination; in 2017, the latter was responsible for a whopping 56 percent of coffee cafe sales. Among other things, the espresso drinks at Dunkin' will be cheaper; AP reports that the new suggested price for a 16-ounce hot cappuccino is $3.39, as compared to $3.85 for the same item at Starbucks.