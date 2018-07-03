Any excuse to keep drinking coffee is a good one

Want to live longer? Drink coffee!

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine has found that the addictive caffeinated beverage can actually boost longevity. Of the 500,000 British adults consulted in the decade-long study, those who drank coffee were 10 to 15 percent less likely to die than abstainers, AP reports.

They also experienced the same life-lengthening benefits regardless of how much coffee they consumed, and whether it was instant, ground, or decaffeinated. Researchers credit the more than 1,000 chemical compounds, including antioxidants, found in coffee for promoting longer lifespans. The brewed beverage is also believed to reduce inflammation and prevent diabetes.