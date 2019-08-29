WATCH: Donations From 'Across the Country' Helped Get This St. Louis Pup a Wheelchair

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis with the help of donations from the community has purchased a brand new wheelchair allowing "Scooch" to run around, less than a month after the dog with paralyzed back legs was found abandoned underneath a vacant St. Louis area house.

You can watch the heartwarming video of him in his new wheelchair above.

"We have literally been in tears! Since we posted that Scooch would be a great candidate for wheels, we've had so many people stop by or call offering to donate their pup's old wheelchair," Stray Rescue posted on its website.

Stray Rescue says a lot of other people have been chipping in to purchase the new set of wheels.

After being found alone under the vacant home by Stray Rescue employees on Aug. 6, Scooch's story gained attention on their website and social media. Even the nationally broadcasted viral video show, RightThisMinute shared the story, which gained wishes for Scooch from across the country, Stray Rescue says.

