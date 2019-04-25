Does Martha Stewart Really Not Know Who Chip And Joanna Gaines Are?  

It's hard to believe anyone hasn't heard of "Fixer Upper" stars Chip amd Joanna Gaines, especially someone who's part of that whole home improvement universe, but at the party celebrating "Time" magazine's 100 Most Influential People, they found someone who wasn't clued into their superstardom.

Chip says, quote, "We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn't have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue . . . [But she] was very gracious and supportive, it was really [a] wonderful moment for us to meet her."

Martha says she DOES know who they are, but she didn't immediately recognize them when she was introduced.